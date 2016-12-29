Kids robbed while selling lemonade at stand in Hillsborough County

Two 9-year-olds selling lemonade at a stand were robbed, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deante Small, 19, and 16-year-old charged

iPod, $13 taken from victims, according to deputies



The incident occurred Wednesday at an apartment complex on Livingston Avenue.

The suspects, 19-year-old Deante Small and a 16-year-old whose name wasn't released, approached the children and ordered a lemonade. A verbal argument ensued when the suspects weren't happy with how much drink they were given.

The sheriff's office said one of the 9-year-olds threw a cup of lemonade on the juvenile suspect. The juvenile pushed the child to the ground and grabbed an iPod from the stand, and Small took a cup that contained about $13, authorities said.

Small and the juvenile were later captured, but the money and iPod haven't been recovered.

Small was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, and the juvenile was charged with battery and petit theft.