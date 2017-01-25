8-year-old gives Lego money to classmate struggling with cancer

A second-grade student at Community Christian School in Bradenton knows the meaning of putting others first. For months, 8-year-old Jeffrey Holz has been saving up for the Lego set he’s always wanted.

Jeffrey Holz saved up $100 to buy his dream Lego set

Then he found out a classmate was diagnosed with cancer

Jeffrey decided to give Richard, a boy he had never met, the money instead



But with a $100 price tag, it wasn't easy.



"Birthday money, Christmas money," listed Jeffrey. "Earning money from cleaning, earning money working at the cafe at church."

By the middle of January, Jeffrey was just $12 short of his goal. Then he learned about a senior at his school who’s been fighting cancer, and decided he had a new plan for his hard-earned cash.

"He said that cancer was more important than a Lego set," said his mother, Meredith. "And that he felt like he really wanted to give all of his money. So he asked me if I would go the bank to get his money out, and said I had to get it for that next day."

Richard Gallop, 17, was diagnosed with cancer back in September. As an athlete with his sights set on college next year, staying positive has been challenging.

On Wednesday, Richard and Jeffrey met face-to-face for the first time.

"I was ecstatic, but confused at the same time," said Richard. "Because that's a big, big thing to do."

And with a high-five and a few smiles, the boys became fast friends.

Richard's family has set up a GoFundMe page for those wishing to help him through his battle. To find out more or make a donation, visit gofundme.com/2rvrz7w.

This Gofundme.com site is not managed by Bay News 9. For more information on how the site works and the rules visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.