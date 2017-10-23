Manatee couple sailing in the Caribbean survived both Irma and Maria

Manatee County natives Ariana Czaia and Christian Hightower joined very select company this past hurricane season, but not by choice. They survived not one, but two Category 5 storms.

Czaia, Hightower sailing around Caribbean when Irma developed

Couple took shelter in St. Marteen, where their sailboat was destroyed

Couple evacuated to Puerto Rico just in time for Maria's approach



"I’ve never been scared for my life ever," said Czaia. "There's never been a moment where I thought 'oh my gosh, this could be it' and I definitely felt that, for sure," said Czaia.



We first met Czaia and Hightower in the middle of their 11-month sailing adventure around the Caribbean. Their adventure took a frightening turn when it placed them in the path of Hurricane Irma.



They tied down in St. Maarten, where Czaia and Hightower took shelter in a hotel, their sailboat, "Mischief," left in the hands of Mother Nature.

Like the rest of the island, which experienced near-total destruction, “Mischief” was also destroyed.



“She’s gone," said Czaia. "We don’t know what we’re going to do, but were very happy that we're alive and okay."



Almost a week later, the couple evacuated to Puerto Rico, only to learn they were then square in the path of another Category 5 storm, Maria.

Czaia made it back to the Bay area before Maria hit, but Hightower stayed behind to help a friend prepare for the storm.



"I didn't think I would see anything like I saw in St. Maarten, and I did -- I saw almost exactly the same thing in Puerto Rico,” said Hightower.



After Maria, Hightower spent almost a month on the island, starting the non-profit "RBC Maria Relief" to help clean up.

He plans to return to the islands in the next few weeks to continue helping with the relief efforts.