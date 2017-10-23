Manatee couple sailing in the Caribbean survived both Irma and Maria

Last Updated: Monday, October 23, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT
Manatee County natives Ariana Czaia and Christian Hightower joined very select company this past hurricane season, but not by choice. They survived not one, but two Category 5 storms.
- Czaia, Hightower sailing around Caribbean when Irma developed
- Couple took shelter in St. Marteen, where their sailboat was destroyed
- Couple evacuated to Puerto Rico just in time for Maria's approach
"I’ve never been scared for my life ever," said Czaia. "There's never been a moment where I thought 'oh my gosh, this could be it' and I definitely felt that, for sure," said Czaia.
We first met Czaia and Hightower in the middle of their 11-month sailing adventure around the Caribbean. Their adventure took a frightening turn when it placed them in the path of Hurricane Irma.
They tied down in St. Maarten, where Czaia and Hightower took shelter in a hotel, their sailboat, "Mischief," left in the hands of Mother Nature.
Like the rest of the island, which experienced near-total destruction, “Mischief” was also destroyed.
“She’s gone," said Czaia. "We don’t know what we’re going to do, but were very happy that we're alive and okay."
Almost a week later, the couple evacuated to Puerto Rico, only to learn they were then square in the path of another Category 5 storm, Maria.
Czaia made it back to the Bay area before Maria hit, but Hightower stayed behind to help a friend prepare for the storm.
"I didn't think I would see anything like I saw in St. Maarten, and I did -- I saw almost exactly the same thing in Puerto Rico,” said Hightower.
After Maria, Hightower spent almost a month on the island, starting the non-profit "RBC Maria Relief" to help clean up.
He plans to return to the islands in the next few weeks to continue helping with the relief efforts.
