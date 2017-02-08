5 hurt after fall off high wire at Circus Sarasota; 2 in critical condition

Five people were hurt Wednesday at Circus Sarasota after a high-wire accident, according to Manatee County officials.

4 treated as trauma patients

Acrobat Nik Wallenda part of act but not hurt

Circus plans to open Feb. 10



Four of the injured were under a trauma alert — three were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the fourth to Blake Hospital.

The fifth person injured was transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.



More information is expected to be released Thursday morning during a news conference.

Two of the trauma patients were in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, and one was in guarded condition, according to a tramua surgeon at Sarasota Memorial. They were expected to survive. The condition of the fourth trauma patient wasn't immediately known.

The trauma surgeon said the patients were "very lucky" to survive.



Circus spokesman Pedro Reis said there was an attempt at an eight-person pyramid about 25 feet in the air when the fall occurred.

Reis described the pyramid as a "very difficult trick with lots of people involved."

The circus plans to open Feb. 10, and Reis said no changes are planned to the schedule in the wake of Wednesday's incident.

Press conference summary: 5 fell from the tight rope. Performing an 8 man pyramid. Nick Wallenda was in act but did not fall. Story on @BN9 — lauren verno (@laurenverno) February 8, 2017

Wallenda, a famous high-wire performer, walked on the 400-foot-tall Orlando Eye in 2015.

He has also crossed the Grand Canyon, Chicago skyscrapers, and two hotel towers in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where his great-grandfather, the famous Karl Wallenda, fell to his death in 1978.

One of the Flying Wallendas -- Rick Wallenda -- will traverse St. Pete's Sundial on Saturday at 5 p.m.

The event will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County and is open to the public.

The third generation performer will cross the courtyard on a cable no bigger than an index finger, and without a harness or safety net.