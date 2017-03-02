Girl injures head after learning of surprise Disney World trip

A three-year-old Palm Harbor girl’s excitement about a surprise trip to Disney World left her needing six staples in her head on Sunday.

“I was asking her if she wanted to go to Disney World and she got very excited and started waiving her hands back and fell backwards out of the chair,” said Christin Harris, 32. “Hit her head on the base of our treadmill. Put about an inch and a half gash in the back of her head.”



Harris said it was the first time she had to call 911. Palm Harbor Fire Rescue firefighters showed up to treat her daughter, Kate.



“As soon as we got the call it was for a little child, that always kind of makes everybody a little bit more nervous when you’re going to the call,” said Lt. Rick Weschler.



Weschler said they gave Kate a teddy bear to help calm her down.



“She had blood on her shirt and she looked scared,” he said. “So, we basically just dropped our bags and held her hand and talked to her and got her all calmed down and then the guys started going to work. The paramedics did a great job with her.”





The Harris family was so grateful to the firefighters for how they treated Kate that they showed up at the fire station to personally thank them on Wednesday.



“We just felt so appreciative of Palm Harbor Fire Rescue. They were great with Kate,” Harris said. “She was in tears when they showed up and she had a smile from ear to ear when they left. They were just awesome.”



“It was nice to see her again,” said Weschler. “She’s such a cutie.”



As for that Disney World trip, the family said it’s being put off for one week to give Kate’s wound time to heal.