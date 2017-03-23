Police: Polk woman sought after using ID theft for plastic surgery

A Lakeland identity theft suspect is being sought after authorities said she stole another woman's identity to get thousands of dollars worth of plastic surgery.

According to Lakeland police, detectives began an investigation earlier this month after the Watson Clinic in Lakeland reported it was the victim of a forgery.

Clinic officials said K.C., a female resident of Illinois, alerted authorities and the clinic that she had her identity and personal information stolen.



Several credit applications had been opened in K.C.’s name that she did not approve. One of the applications was for Care Credit at Watson Clinic, located on Lakeland Hills Boulevard.

The victim is being identified only as K.C. to further protect her identity.

Police say Nyaira Ronnie Thomas, 20, presented herself to Watson Clinic staff as K.C. and had a fake Illinois ID. Thomas then used a charge account to receive multiple procedures done on separate occasions.

According to authorities:

On February 20, Thomas received breast implants, liposuction of her flanks, and the fat from the flanks were placed in her buttocks. The cost for this procedure was $10,495.00.

On February 27, Thomas received one (1) CC of Juvederm in her lips at a cost of $530.00.

The total cost of the plastic surgeries: $11,025.00.

In early March, detectives were able to locate a Lake Wales address off a credit application report. They later located a witness that identified Thomas. Further investigation consisting of witness interviews and photos identified Thomas as the suspect.

Thomas, who whereabouts are unknown, is facing charges of criminal use of personal ID, forgery and grand theft of over $10,000.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact Lakeland police Det. Dustin Fetz at 863-834-8993 or via email at dustin.fetz@lakelandgov.net.