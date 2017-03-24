Lakeland man charged after eating pancakes in roadway, disrupting traffic

A Lakeland man really wanted his pancakes and breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

But maybe it's best to not eat them in the middle of the road.

Kiaron Thomas charged by Lakeland Police

Thomas admitted to authorities that it was a prank

Video on Facebook led to charges



A man caught on camera eating pancakes in the roadway as a prank has been charged. Kiaron Thomas was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

Lakeland Police were originally called about the incident Tuesday and told that a man was sitting in a crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway.

Police were told that a man was sitting in a chair with a small table and appeared to be eating pancakes. When police arrived, the man had left the area.

A video of the incident was later posted on Facebook and shared with Lakeland Police. Several people tagged the video with Thomas' name.

Thomas, who lives about 100 yards from the intersection, told police he did it as a prank.

Police said his actions "prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction."

Police did not say if Thomas finished his breakfast.