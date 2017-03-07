Clearwater officers aid student who had lunch money stolen

Four Clearwater Police officers showed up Tuesday afternoon to bring a student lunch at Skycrest Elementary.

10-year-old student had money stolen Monday

Officers went to his school Tuesday to bring him lunch

Anyone with information about theft asked to call police



The reason? The student had his lunch money and other money stolen on the way to school a day earlier.

"Nobody takes a kid's lunch money," said Cpl. Chris Ziermann. "We wanted to make this right."

The officers went to the school on North Corona Avenue at noon to meet with the 10-year-old victim. They brought with them a sandwich and chips and a Clearwater Police Department patch.

The theft happened just before 8 a.m. Monday at Rainbow Drive and Comet Ave.

The victim was counting the money as he walked to school when the suspect came up from behind and snatched the money out of his hands.

The suspect was described as a black male, around 16 years old, wearing blue pants and a black shirt. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com