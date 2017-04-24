Blind teen shines in Manatee County courtroom

Almost every county in Florida holds teen court once a week. It's where teens who commit misdemeanor crimes are represented by their peers.

Almost every Tuesday, 14-year-old Brandon Cox can be found behind a desk keeping records. He has been blind his entire life and uses a braille typewriter and reads from a braille script.

"It was nerve wracking the first time I did it and I'm like, 'Hey this isn't that bad.'"

The cases are for children up to 17 years old and mainly involve misdemeanor offenses.

The only adult involved in the case is the judge who makes the final decision. The lawyers, jurors and clerks are teen volunteers.

"As the clerk, we swear in the jury and we swear in the defendant, and we also call the style of the case," Cox said.

Sue Lockliear, the teen court supervisor, said Cox is dedicated to the program.

"A lot of the clerks we get, they'll do it once or twice, they're really not committed to it," she said. "Brandon is committed."

Cox's mother and brother sit in the courtroom with him as the cases are being heard.

"I have dreams," Cox said. "I have a couple of different dreams that I want to get to."

Training to become a volunteer for teen court is held twice a year. The next session will be April 29.

