Police: Drunk teacher let boy, 14, drive her to Waffle House

A Tampa teacher is facing serious charges after police said she was drunk and had an unlicensed teen boy driving her around.

Terra Virgin was arrested on Sunday and charged with child abuse and neglect.

Police said Virgin, 32, was intoxicated and had an open can of beer while in the passenger seat of a Toyota SUV that was stopped on suspicion of DUI at Kennedy Boulevard and Westland Avenue.

Officers said the 14-year-old son of Virgin's boyfriend was driving the SUV. The teen does not have a driver's license.

Police said Virgin told them she had five beers, was too drunk to drive and was getting the teen to drive her to a Waffle House.

Virgin is a math teacher at Freedom High School. She has been a teacher in Hillsborough County since 2013.

The boy was transported and released into his father's custody.

Virgin bonded out of jail Monday afternoon.