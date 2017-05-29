46 people arrested during Tampa music festival

A controversial music festival returned to Tampa with tighter security and increased safety measures.

Two overdose deaths occurred last year at the Sunset Music Festival, and dozens of others were taken to the hospital for various reasons including the heat.

Festival organizers said they would take measures to make sure the 2017 event was safer.

While there was no shortage of fun, there was also no shortage of arrests and citations.

Forty-six people were arrested, with 30 charged with felonies. Tampa police said it was mostly for possession of ecstasy.

A number of people were taken to the hospital during this weekend’s event, but no fatalities have been reported.

Organizers offered a safe ride home to anyone 21 and over.

There were about 20,000 people in attendance each day.