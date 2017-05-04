Hillsborough judge that spoke out on USF player, Charlie Strong recuses herself

The Hillsborough County judge that had harsh words for an recently arrested University of South Florida football player, as well as coach Charlie Strong has recused herself from the player's case.

A Hillsborough Court judge that had strong words for arrested USF football player no longer on his case

Judge Margaret Taylor also criticized USF coach Charlie Strong

Strong responded he has "high expectations of coaches, staff and student-athletes"

USF football player charged with sexual battery

Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Margaret Taylor ripped into new USF head coach Charlie Strong over the arrest and sex battery charge for DE LaDarrius Jackson and the March arrest of player Hassan Childs on road rage charges.

"I graduated from USF in 1989, long before there was a football team," Taylor said to Jackson as he appeared via video for a first appearance on Wednesday. "And while USF may not be the top-ranked school in the nation, I was never ashamed of being an alum until now. I'm embarrassed and ashamed, Mr. Jackson. Let's just say my USF diploma is not proudly hanging in my office right now."

By Thursday afternoon, after the video went viral, Taylor recused herself from the case. A new judge is expected on the case by Friday.

Jackson was previously being held without bond. That changed Thursday as bail was set at $102,500.

Jackson, 22, was arrested Monday night and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment of a female student.

On Wednesday, Taylor went on to question whether Strong is a good fit for the Bulls' program.

"In the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies," Taylor said. "This court, and I'm sure I'm not alone, questions whether you have control over your players.

"I would implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you, before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players."

Taylor's words prompted a quick reaction from Strong, hired by USF in December after three years at the University of Texas. Strong did not recruit Jackson or Hassan, who was dismissed from the USF team after his arrest. Jackson has been suspended from all team activities.

"In the short time I have been here our program has been built on character, discipline and family. We have wonderful young men in the USF football program who choose to do the right thing every day," Strong said in a released statement. "While I am shocked and saddened at the recent arrest of a member of our team, I am disappointed that the actions of two players over the last two months have harmed the reputation of our program, of our wonderful university and of my character.

"We have high expectations of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we hold accountable those who act contrary to our values."