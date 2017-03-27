Baseball surprise: Military family catches kids off guard at reunion

A 10-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister got quite a surprise at Sunday's spring training game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.
Daniel Gomez and Isabella Gomez were invited to throw out the first pitch. Their parents, Jose and Elizabeth, have been deployed for the last nine months.
What the children didn’t realize is that the parents were dressed as catchers for the Yankees.
They eventually took off their catchers masks, were introduced to the crowd and embraced by their children.
"I could hear her crying as she was holding the glove," U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Gomez said of her daughter. "Just seeing them up on the screen and just being recognized with all the Yankee players there, like, there's nothing like seeing that as a mom."
Daniel was definitely surprised.
"I thought it would be the Yankee players and then when I saw them come out, I was like, 'OK now this is, it went too far now,'" he said with a laugh.
The family said they hoped to spend the rest of the day watching the Yankees win. They got their wish, as New York won 7-4.
