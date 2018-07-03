TAMPA, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office now reports that the woman seen on surveillance video falling out of a moving SUV on Monday has been located and is safe.

Traffic cam captures video of woman falling from SUV

Woman appears passed out; man stops SUV and puts her back in

Sheriff's Office has found the vehicle involved

The woman, identified as Jaiya Lee, 21, accidentally fell from the vehicle driven by her boyfriend, Marquis Mills while driving through the intersection of East 131st Avenue and North 15th Street, according to investigators.

Detectives categorized the incident as an accidental injury. Lee suffered road rash on both legs and elbows, and has not sought medical attention.

According to Lee, Mills and two other adults who were in the SUV, the incident occurred when Lee leaned against the front passenger door and fell out. The door had been repaired due to previous damage.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office became aware of the incident when witnesses called 911. None of the four people in the SUV reported the incident to authorities.

No charges are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office opened the investigation after the video was found Monday. On Tuesday morning, officials found the burgundy-colored Ford Expedition seen in the video.