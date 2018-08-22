TAMPA, Fla. -- You can find almost anything for sale on Craigslist, even part of a Tampa cemetery.

But while selling the property may be legal, family members of loved ones buried at the historic Marti-Colon Cemetery call it distasteful.

"It was crazy, it looked unbelievable. But mostly it was disheartening," said Missy Martin, whose great-grandparents were laid to rest there.

The advertisement lists two parcels of the cemetery for sale. According to public records, the property owner is Clifford Laubstein of Gibsonton, who purchased the property last year through a tax lien.

Earlier this month, Laubstein's application to split one of the parcels was denied. In his paperwork, Laubstein indicated he intended to eventually build a home on the property.

Now, on the heels of the city's denial, Laubstein has listed both properties for sale for "$9,000 or best offer."

"They would absolutely be rolling over in their grave," Martin said of her great grandparents. "And that’s the sad part. No one here can speak for themselves right now."

Spectrum Bay News 9 reached out to Laubstein multiple times, but has yet to hear back.