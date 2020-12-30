ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Annette Campbell was hard at work Wednesday. She's getting ready to open her new business, The Tax Experience.

"I started doing taxes for my family and friends through Turbo Tax and went to work at H&R Block and now we are here launching the tax experience," said Campbell.

For Campbell, her story is one of overcoming obstacles. She grew up in foster care and had a rough childhood.

"My mom was in foster care. My grandma was in foster care all suffering from, you know, all suffering from drug addiction," said Campbell.

Campbell even faced financial hardships. She was laid off earlier this year from the Department of Education and three years ago from another job. Right after she was laid off in 2017, she lost her car and her apartment, making her move back in with family.

"That didn't turn out very well. My grandma ended up kicking me out, so this is a journey of not giving up," said Campbell.

Campbell bounced back. Now at the age of 28, she's ready to be a business owner. She made some bad financial decisions in the past. She is hoping to help people make smart financial decisions with her business.

"I've been through the storm and know what it looks like not to take control of your finances," said Campbell.

Campbell said if she can do it, you can do it.

"I'm just living proof in testimony if that doesn't matter of where you come from or the situations life deals you like there's still hope and still a success story inside of you," said Campbell.

Campbell said she already has 100 appointments already scheduled. She is planning to have a grand opening Saturday, January 2 at 2 p.m. at her office on Buffalo Road.