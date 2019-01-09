ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy surrendered his job after he allegedly sent a toy bomb as a joke.

The bomb scare caused a partial evacuation Tuesday at the Sheriff's Office Administration building. The deputy sent the toy bomb to a lieutenant as a joke.

The bomb squad was called in and eventually determined the item was a toy.

After hearing what happened, Deputy James Piper came forward and admitted to the prank. He immediately resigned.

Officials said a box was sent through inner-office mail with a note inside that read: BOOM!

Underneath the note was a toy bomb that looked like a stick of dynamite with a lime green monitor and black wires with bright colors on the end of them.

Investigators said when Lt. Joseph Gerretz opened the box, he took it as a potential threat.

Gerretz said when he saw the package insulated with plastic he erred on the side of caution.

Piper, 59, worked for the sheriff's office since 1982.