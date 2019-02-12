BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Onelio Hipolit-Gonzalez set up a practice in Brooksville.

He advertised online, took in patients, and treated people with a variety of serious diseases — including Parkinson's disease, cancer, and Multiple Sclerosis.

The only problem?

Hipolit-Gonzalez is not a doctor.

In fact, an investigator from the Florida Department of Health advised that 73-year-old Hipolit-Gonzalez has never had a medical license, of any kind, in the state of Florida.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit assisted in the investigation and determined that Hipolit-Gonzalez was diagnosing patients and charging them for treatment.

Hipolit-Gonzalez has been arrested and charged with unlicensed practice of a health care profession and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Last week, a law enforcement official went undercover as a "patient" and met Hipolit-Gonzalez for an appointment.

When asked where to meet, Hipolit-Gonzalez advised the patient that a friend allows him to use his house to see patients, and Hipolit-Gonzalez proceeded to provide the patient with the address of a residence in eastern Brooksville.

When the patient arrived for the appointment, he was handed a clipboard and asked to complete papers. He was then asked to pay $160, which he did.

Hipolit-Gonzalez checked the patient's blood pressure and pulse and then placed a band around the patient's head and had him hold a metal rod. Both the band and the rod were connected to a machine on a table.

Once turned on, the machine began making beeping noises. Hipolit-Gonzalez told the patient, that the device was testing his heart, brain, intestinal system, bones, nerves, and "everything else."

When the test was complete, Hipolit-Gonzalez told the patient that "his cholesterol was on the way to being high" and that he "was not getting enough oxygen to his brain." Hipolit-Gonzalez also told the patient that he has "50 percent fat in his liver and his gallbladder was not in good health."

Hipolit-Gonzalez also told the patient that he had diabetes and osteoporosis. Hipolit-Gonzalez then told the patient that he had previously cured the owner of the house they were using of his diabetes. He never identified the owner but quickly called him on the phone to get his testimony.

When the call was complete, Hipolit-Gonzalez told the patient he could cure his diabetes too, with several more visits, and only $2,000. He went on to say that the treatment would include injecting the patient with "his own blood."

After this, detectives moved in and placed Hipolit-Gonzalez into custody. He was then transported to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

An investigator from the FDOH advised detectives that Hipolit-Gonzalez advertised his services on a website called Elclassificado, an advertisement website for the Hispanic community.

The advertisement stated that Hipolit-Gonzalez could treat medical conditions such as: hernias, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, cancer, multiple sclerosis, arthrosis, renal failure, Leukemia, Fibromyalgia, ulcers, vision problems, cysts, and many other health problems.

The website shows a photo of Hipolit-Gonzalez, in a white coat.

Under the photo, it is labeled "Dr. Onelio Hipolit."

When interviewed by detectives, Hipolit-Gonzalez advised that he did not believe that he needed a license to practice medicine.

When asked if he had any type of medical schooling, training or background, Hipolit-Gonzalez stated that he was a lab technician in Cuba and when he moved to Florida he went to school to get a certificate for Iridology, herbology, and nutrition.

When asked about the machine and the metal rod, Hipolit-Gonzalez advised that he purchased it online. There was no schooling necessary to operate it, the user only needed to read the instruction manual. Also, men needed to hold the rod in their left hand, women, in their right. Hipolit-Gonzalez stated that the machine diagnoses the patient and that he believes it is very accurate, and that it will detect "everything."

When asked about injecting his own blood into patients Hipolit-Gonzalez advised that he does not do that.

He stated that he draws the patient's blood, and then injects the same blood he just withdrew. He said when the blood enters the body it "combats" the blood cells and increases the immune system.

If you have been treated by Onelio Hipolit-Gonzalez, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit at 352-754-6830.