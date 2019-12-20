TAMPA, Fla. — A Carnival cruise ship crashed into a sister vessel while docking in Cozumel on Friday morning, smashing a couple of decks on at least one of the ships.

The collision happened as the Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock and struck the Carnival Legend .

Videos posted to social media Friday morning showed the stern of the Glory drifting around and into the pointed bow of the Carnival Legend. Debris falls into the water as the Legend's bow slices into the Glory's stern at what appears to be an observation deck. The Glory then moves forward and away from the Legend.

Carnival said at least one passenger incurred minor injury as they evacuated the dining room on Decks 3 and 4. The company didn't provide any other information.

"We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship," Carnival said in a released statement. "We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel."

UPDATE: A Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Oasis of the Seas, also was nearly hit by 1 of the Carnival ships. Royal Caribbean says the ship sustained no damage. Video by @pablojair.

One of the posted videos was apparently shot from Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, which was also nearby. It appeared to narrowly escape the collision itself. Royal Caribbean confirmed to Spectrum News that its vessel was not impacted and didn't sustain any damage.

Carnival Legend occasionally sails out of Tampa.