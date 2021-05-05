TAMPA, Fla. — Most 17-year-old students are preparing to graduate from high school. Saefallah Mohamed, 17, is preparing to graduate from college.

Mohamed will graduate from the University of South Florida on Saturday. He will receive degrees in Biomedical Science and Public Health.

“Graduating early wasn’t necessarily the goal,” Mohamed said. “It was more of just challenging myself.”

Now his message to others is to keep moving forward.

“If you want to do something, go for it, and I promise you’ll find a time and you’ll find the motivation and the support system that you need,” Mohamed said. “All it takes is deciding you want to do something.”

Mohamed started challenging himself in the 4th grade by taking extra courses. By 14 years old, he was getting a high school diploma and Associates's Degree in Public Health.

“I don’t really want to waste any time,” he said.

Mohamed is not the only one in his family to graduate early. His three brothers graduated early as well. It’s become a family tradition. The brothers said they owe all of their success to their mother.

“I’m so proud,” said their mother Hanan Ahmed. “I can’t express it in words. I’m just so happy.”

After graduation, Mohamed said he will pursue his Master’s degree at USF. Later, he plans to attend medical school.