Semi full of pumpkins crashes on I-75; SB Pasco traffic blocked

2:50 p.m. update: All lanes of Interstate 75 have reopened, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.



PREVIOUS STORY

A stretch of Interstate 75 remains blocked Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caught fire in Pasco County. The semi was hauling a truckload of pumpkins.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi hit a guard rail and erupted into flames on southbound I-75 near State Road 52 in San Antonio just before 5 a.m. The semi burned for several hours before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Troopers said the driver of the semi, 44-year-old Lortatia Marshall of Waynesboro, Ga., escaped without any serious injuries.

At noon, troopers were allowing one lane of traffic through, but it was moving slowly. Officials are allowing traffic to exit the interstate and re-enter on the other side of SR 52. Still, traffic is at a crawl in the area and will likely remain that way for several hours.

After hours of cleaning pumpkins from truck ax - they're letting a lane of cars drive along I75S near SR52. But it's slow moving. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/wpuIjcIk41 — Dalia Dangerfield (@DangerDalia) September 22, 2017

Bay News 9 Real Time Traffic Reporter Chuck Henson is advising southbound drivers to use the Veterans Expressway, US 41 or US 301 as alternates.

Authorities said once the debris is cleaned up, the charred road will be examined for any damage.

The crash is under investigation.