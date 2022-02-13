TAMPA, Fla. — For a number of visitors at the Florida State Fair Saturday, the day took a horrifying turn as they watched a young girl fall more than 20 feet from the gondola ride.

Rebecca Gayed said she and her family were enjoying an evening at the fair when they heard screams and looked up to see a horrifying sight.

"You can just hear, everyone is freaking out, everyone was gasping when they saw the girl," she said, referring to a video of the incident, which happened around 8:30 p.m.

In the video, dozens of people can be seen looking on in shock.

"You can just see a little girl laying down," Gayed said. "It was, like, a 25-foot fall — she was basically unconscious."

Fair officials have said the girl's fall was accidental, but the incident caused onlookers to question the gondola ride's safety features — precautions, they said, that consisted only of a loose-fitting lap bar.

"I was just extremely surprised that they didn't have more security measures and safety features," Gayed said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspects rides at the fair, and officials say it doesn't look like the girl's fall was caused by a technical malfunction.

Investigators say the injured girl is expected to make a full recovery.

No other information about the girl or what may have precipitated her fall was immediately released.

Florida State Fair Executive Director Cheryl Flood released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred on Saturday, February 12th. The safety of our guests continues to be a top priority at the Florida State Fair. The Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services and Bureau of Fair Rides Inspection has re-inspected the Sky Tram and found no deficiencies. The Sky Tram was re-opened this morning.”